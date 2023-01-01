Share:

KARACHI-Police on Saturday shot dead the main suspect involved in the killing of a university student during an encounter in the provincial capital. SSP East Karachi Naveed Kamal said police raided the area near Urdu University. The main suspect in the Bilal murder case, Jumma Khan alias Lali, on the sight of the police officials opened fire at them and was killed in the retaliatory firing by the police. A case had been registered against the suspect in a local police station of the area. The slain suspect had killed Bilal Nasir, who was a student of NED University, over resistance to robbery at a roadside eatery on December 15. Lali had managed to escape after murdering the young boy while his wounded accomplice Nizam-ud-Din was arrested.