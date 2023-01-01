Share:

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad police closed some roads for the movement of traffic while police deployed on other important roads and intersections here on Saturday night to prevent the occurrence of any untoward incident during new year celebrations.

The police spokesman informed that SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh had ordered the deployment of around 1,000 personnel for security duty. He said the police would take action against aerial firing. He said the police would be deployed on the roads and intersections including Autobahn, Chandni, Energy, Green Shopping Center, Naseem Nagar, Agricultural Complex, National Bank, Ali Palace, Badin Stop, Sabzi Mandi and Fakir Ka Pirh, among other areas.

The spokesman told that the police would also provide security to the churches where the Christian community would gather for the new year’s prayer. He said the road stretching from Energy sweets to Gul Center and the streets intersecting that road including the Civil Lines would be cordoned off with barbed wires.