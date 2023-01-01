Share:

The dilapidated condition of the road from Hub to Sakran makes it completely impassable. The name of this road is Sakran Road. This is a very historical road and it is connected to Hub city from the main RCD road of Balochistan. This road (11.0 km) is the Hub till Sakran. This road is completely impassable to travel and many people visit the Hub city every day. Sakran Road has connected many rural areas. Many villages and small towns are connected by this road and many people travel here daily. The people of Sakran come and go on this road every day, the people of Sakran, workers, students, patients, transport, etc face problems. The poor condition of roads has an impact on traffic accidents.

Local transport has been affected. Local transport owners don’t earn as much money per day as they are wasting money on fixing their cars. Due to this, local transport is not used and locals are facing severe problems. If people continue to use their car and they face the same problem, their car breaks down. It is a road full of dust or potholes.

The number of patients is increasing due to the broken road. Health problems have arisen as well. How can the critically ill travel this way? Due to potholes, this road has killed many sick people along the way. The ambulance and rescue team cannot reach the spot in time due to the broken road. On the other hand, due to the absence of any emergency hospital, the Sakran people have been facing the agony of this road.

ASAD,

Balochistan.