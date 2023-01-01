Share:

PEShAWAR - The incumbent provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, according to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, has taken pragmatic steps for the establishment of a social welfare state, adding that the ultimate goal of the efforts and struggle over the years is to contribute to the national economy and provide people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with easy access to basic services. The Chief Minister stated in a statement issued here from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat regarding his government’s reforms and transformation strategy that the PTI has emerged as the only political party that is representative of Pakistanis and stands for their rights. The provincial government has demonstrated this by taking practical steps over the last four years that have resulted in a significant improvement in the province’s overall service delivery system. According to Mahmood Khan, some of the incumbent provincial government’s welfare initiatives include Sehat Card Plus, uniform academic curriculum, revamping and rehabilitation of healthcare centres, outsourcing of healthcare facilities in remote areas of the province, establishment of service delivery centres, provision of honoraria to Aaima Masajid and religious leaders of minorities, the launch of Kissan Card, Patwar reforms, and solarization of homes. he added that, despite numerous challenges, the provincial government has worked beyond its capacity for the welfare of the public and has never compromised on its manifesto commitment to human development investment. According to Mahmood Khan, public trust in the provincial government’s governance strategy has grown significantly. It is worth noting that under the Sehat Card Plus scheme, hundreds of thousands of families have benefited from free treatment, while expensive treatments such as liver and kidney transplants have been made available to 9.6 million families in the province, marking a significant step forward in Imran Khan’s vision of establishing a welfare state. To ensure the provision of civic facilities to citizens at their doorstep, service delivery centres and citizen facilitation centres have been established, where multiple services, including the issuance of Fard and domicile certificates, are provided online. Furthermore, the current provincial government is working on the rehabilitation and upgrading of existing schools, as well as the establishment of new schools, to provide uniform educational opportunities to people across the province. Furthermore, the government is establishing model schools where students will receive both traditional and religious education. For the first time in the province’s history, the provincial government has established an honorarium for religious scholars as well as the solarization of Mosques. So far, approximately 8,000 Mosques have been solarized, with a further 9,000 Mosques being converted to solar energy