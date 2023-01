Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is only committed to ruin country’s economy. In response to Imran Khan’s tweet, she said why Imran Khan stopped the local body elections even being in power. The Minister questioned PTI’s void commitment to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She also criticized PTI for its fake commitment to provide ten million jobs and five million houses to public.