Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday began to protest against the rising inflation rates, rallies started in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi and demanded to cut down prices of edibles.

As per the details, PTI top brass led rallies against inflation in Lahore, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed, and Hammad Azhar also joined the countless protesters. The rally ended after reaching Yateem Khana Chowk in Lahore. The protesters chanted anti-government slogans.

Dr Yasmin while addressing the rally said “The nation has proved that they want real independence, the whole country is standing with Imran Khan,” she slammed Rana Sanaullah by asking him to see all the crowd in rallies.

Mian Aslam Iqbal also addressed the rally and said “PTI government was ousted by a conspiracy in Pakistan, the imported government made it difficult for the people to survive in this state, and the current government was brought by a foreign plot and is working as per their orders.”

Hammad Azhar further said that the nation decided against the government in power and no more decisions will be taken “behind closed doors”.