Share:

LAHORE - Veteran politician Sardar Jaffer Khan Leghari died of heart attack in Lahore on Saturday morning. Sardar Jaffer Leghari, who was under treatment for cancer for a long time, breathed his last at 8:00 am, said sources in the family. Jaffer Leghari was an elected member of National Assembly from NA-193 Jampur. His Namaz-i-Janaza will be held at 24-Gulberg in Lahore.