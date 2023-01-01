Share:

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said he is hoped the party will win 2023 elections despite disappointing [political] situation of the country.

"The country reign was handed over to criminals after dethroning the best performing government [of the PTI] through a conspiracy," he said in a tweet on the eve of the New Year.

"Year 2022: it was the best of times and it was the worst of times. A govt with one of the best econ performances was removed through a conspiracy triggered by supreme self-interest and Pakistan was handed over to a bunch of criminals. They ran economy to the ground and gave themselves NRO2," Khan said in the tweet.

The PTI stalwart said a massive public support helped the PTI win 75 per cent of by-elections and that the party established itself as a truly national party.

"Despite the gloom right now, especially of a possible default, I have faith in Almighty Allah and confidence in our people that without any doubt in 2023 through elections the PTI will form strong govvernment and bring about substantive structural reforms to get Pakistan out of the crisis the imported government and its backers have plunged the country into."