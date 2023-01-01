Share:

Awami Muslim Leage (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday backed the point view of army chief General Asim Munir that a national consensus is required on economy and terrorism.

Taking to Twitter, he said the country was passing through a critical juncture at the moment, adding the issues of political instability and financial crunch had now become the issues of national security.

Rasheed further said the people of Pakistan, democracy and military were part of each other.

He said only general elections could bring political stability in the country and that the only Pakistan Army could hold elections.

The minister indicated that next 120 days were crucial for the political situation of Pakistan.