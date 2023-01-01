Share:

Senior Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday technocratic government cannot be successful and technocrats can only provide support to the government through their expertise.

Talking to media, he said Pervez Musharraf also ruled the country for nine years with the help of experts and some people again were spreading rumors of the same styled government.

He added political government was required for economic reforms and long-term policies were needed to steer the country out of crisis.

He held the administration of chief minister Pervez Elahi responsible for the problems faced by the farmers in Punjab due to reduction of seeds.