A police constable was martyred after unidentified terrorists attacked Shahbaz Khail checkpost in Lakki Marwat on early Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, the suspects attacked the checkpost with sophisticated weapons. Policemen deployed at the checkpost retaliated the attack.

During a crossfire, one constable identified as Tehseen Ullah embraced martyrdom. The funeral prayer of Tehseen Ullah would be offered at 10am.