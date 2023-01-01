Share:

We are facing a near default situation in Pakistan on payment of our international financial obligations because our forex reserves are at a dangerously low level of $6 billion whereas our country owes around $130 billion to international creditors. We only have around $6 billion of forex reserves which are equivalent to our average monthly imports bill whereas economists recommend that for any country to be solvent, should maintain forex reserves equivalent to at least 3 months of the country’s imports bill.

Many Pakistani politicians and economists are openly saying that Pakistan might default. The majority of our people may not know what default on international payments actually means but economists know that a default is extremely harmful to a country.

Given our huge population and dependence on imported goods, I believe a default will create unrest in the country because the imported fuel, edibles, industrial material, etc. supply will be disturbed. The government of Pakistan has been trying to avoid the looming default by meeting IMF conditionalities to get the next tranche of loans. I am not sure whether that will be enough to save Pakistan from default.

Who can really save Pakistan from default? I believe we ourselves can save ourselves from default by taking the following actions:

(1) There are about 10 million Pakistanis working abroad. Every overseas Pakistani should try to remit an additional $ 10,000 annually to the credit of his/her bank account in Pakistan. This will increase Pakistan’s home remittances by 30% to around $ 42 annually and will add up to $10 billion to Pakistan’s forex reserves.

(2) The resident elite Pakistanis should try to cut 10% of their fuel and electricity consumption which will save billions of US $ now being spent on the import of these items.

(3) The rulers of the country are responsible for the current default-like situation of Pakistan and they must now ensure good governance and help the country avert this crisis.

The above three actions will surely save Pakistan from default for now. As an economic observer, I think the cost of default will be much higher for all of us than what we need to do for saving Pakistan from default. Pakistan belongs to all of us and we owe a lot to Pakistan. Saving Pakistan from default means saving ourselves and future generations from a lot of troubles.

