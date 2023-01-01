Share:

Not many will dispute the fact that 2022 was a rather eventful yet horrid year for Pakistan. We celebrated our 75 year of existence with painstakingly high inflation, a crippling economy, spiraling debt, a dengue fever epidemic, the resurgence of extremism and country-wide floods all the while suffering from constitutional anxiety and political turmoil. This past year has been a handful and the hope is that a more optimistic future is to come.

2022 has forever been marked as the first instance in history when a prime minister was ousted through a vote of no confidence, spearheading the country into what seems like a never-ending period of political instability. What followed were accusations of a forced regime change, collusion between branches of the state, conflict over election dates, defamation cases, audio leaks, and much too frequent ministerial replacements.

In the backdrop of this, successive policies led the IMF programme to be delayed indefinitely, pushing the country to the verge of a default. Foreign reserves remain at an all-time low, economic output is rather negligent, reliance on imports has increased, inflation remains and debt keeps spiraling upwards as we continue to borrow for the sake of repayments. Furthermore, the cost of running a business has become too hefty, prompting owners to shut down or reduce their company size. This has creased mass unemployment as well, pushing an already disadvantaged population to the point of deprivation.

At the same time, there has been a resurgence in extremism as the TTP abandoned its ceasefire and launched a violent campaign against the country which is reeling from floods that have caused billions of dollars in damages and ruined produce entirely. As a result, not only are people living in dangerous environments but they are hungry and suffering from diseases like Typhoid, Tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and Dengue.

2022 has been a problematic year and it is one we would rather not have had to include in our history. But the reality is that as devastating as it has been, there is a lesson to be learnt from each setback. It is vital that we pick ourselves up and strengthen the integrity of our country, and the first step must be taken on a governmental level. We need better policies and better guidance and focus must be redirected towards uncovering how this can be achievable.