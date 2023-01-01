Share:

LAHORE - Farhan Altaf, Laraib Shamsi and Eschelle Asif earned two crowns each in the 4th Afeef Beach View Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship that concluded at Beach View Club, Karachi. Amir Niazi, Chief Executive Afeef Group, was the chief guest at closing ceremony and distributed trophies among winners and runners-up of various events. Farhan Altaf, former Sindh No 1 beat Nadir Bachani (defending champion) and partnering with Ali Mansoor, he beat Aris Tariq/Saifullah in men’s doubles final. Eschelle Asif won ladies singles and girls U-15 singles titles, whereas Laraib Shamsi won U-13 singles final and U-15 doubles final, pairing with Ruhab Faisal. The Environment Committee of Sindh Tennis Association also arranged Tree Plantation at Beach View Club. KTA President Muhammad Khalid Rehmani announced to hold 11th Essa Lab National, 6th McDonalds National, 9th Indus Pharma National, Beach Tennis Championship, 1st iTechnology Karachi Games for Differently Abled Persons, before Ramadhan in 2023. And added that a two-month Wheelchair Tennis Camp shall start next week at Union Club Karachi. Rashid Siddiqui, Managing Director Afeef Group, urged government to support all sports significantly to create a healthy society in the country. And promised to sponsor 5th Afeef Ranking Tournament in 2023. Amir Niazi appreciated the efforts of Sindh Tennis Association. Col Mujtaba Muzammil, Secretary Beach View Club, offered full support for all healthy sports activities at Beach View Club. Gulzar Firoz thanked sponsors and management of Beach View Club.