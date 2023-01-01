Share:

KARACHI-Central Punjab overcame Southern Punjab with a thumping 82-run victory, thanks to incredible leg-spin bowling by Usama Mir in all Punjab semifinal of the Pakistan Cup 2022-23 here at the State Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Usama, who became the leading wicket-taker of the tournament in the process, clinched five wickets for only 23 runs in 5.1 overs with one of them being a maiden. He was adjudged player of the match. Southern Punjab were set 232 to win as Tayyab Tahir and Bilawal Bhatti scored fighting half-centuries.

But the Usman Salahuddin-led side crumbled in the chase and were bowled out for 149 in 32.1 overs with teenager Arafat Minhas being the top-scorer with 39 off 26. Central Punjab captain Aamer Yamin and Zafar Gohar took two wickets each.

Earlier, Central Punjab had a wobbly start as both their openers were sent packing with just 12 on the board, but a crucial 62-run partnership between Junaid Ali (23 off 33) and Tayyab (58 off 56) took them out of trouble. Zafar then contributed with 54-ball 37 and M Irfan Khan 51-ball 32. Bilawal was top scorer with unbeaten 48-ball 51, hitting four fours and two sixes.

Central Punjab were bowled out for 231 with four balls spare as Sharoon Siraj, Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan and Mohammad Ilyas took two wickets each and Mohammad Ismail accounted for a batter. Central Punjab’s opponents for the January 2 final will be decided on Sunday, when Balochistan – defending champions – take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Scores in brief

CENTRAL PUNJAB 231 all out, 49.2 overs (Tayyab Tahir 58, Bilawal Bhatti 51*; Sharoon Siraj 2-28, Hassan Khan 2-31) beat SOUTHERN PUNJAB 149 all out, 32.1 overs (Arafat Minhas 39; Usama Mir 5-23, Aamer Yamin 2-15) by 82 runs.