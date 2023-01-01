Share:

ISALAMABAD - The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) warned illegal connection holders to get their connections regularised, otherwise, connections will be detached after one week.

According to Managing Director (MD) Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary, teams had already completed a comprehensive survey in this regard. He said field staff had been directed to take action against illegal connection holders without any discrimination. The illegal connection holders especially commercial units should get their connections regularised within a week, otherwise, the agency would not only detach their illegal connections after deadline but also impose fine.

5 GODOWNS OF FERTILIZER DEALERS SEALED

The agriculture department sealed five godowns of fertilizer dealers for selling fertilizers at excessive rate. According to Deputy Director Agriculture (Extensive) Department Chaudhary Khalid Mehmood, teams checked 60 shops and found five dealers involved in profiteering besides sealing their godowns and imposing a heavy fine on them. The teams also got cases registered against profiteers while further action against them was underway, he added. He said that there was no shortage of urea fertilizer in the district and 5,346 bags were sold out to growers at government-fixed rate during the last week.

INFECTION PREVENTION CONTROL UNIT ESTABLISHED

The District Health Authority (DHA) in collaboration with Indus Hospital has established an infection prevention control unit at the Government General Hospital Samanabad. A spokesperson for the health department said on Saturday that the unit would visit tehsil headquarters (THQ) hospitals, rural health centres and basic health units besides educating people about preventive measures against infection. The unit would also arrangement seminars and workshops for imparting training to paramedical and other staff of the health department about prevention measures against infection, he added.