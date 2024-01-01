23,928 accused arrested; cash, valuables worth Rs2.49b recovered during 2023

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Capital Police arrested 23,928 persons during 2023 and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs. 2.49 billion, including 568 cars and 1,106 motorcycles from them.

Islamabad Capital Police took various measures to enhance the effectiveness of the operational division, streamline crime control, increase police station capabilities, ensure effective patrols, and prioritize public issue resolutions, a public relations officer said.

He said that, steps included increasing the capacity of station police officers, establishing a Court Compliance Unit, and initiating an Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit. Before 2022, there was no separate investigation system in Islamabad Capital Police.

However, significant reforms were made in 2023 to improve the investigation system, notably establishing the Police Bureau of Investigation, which separated investigation and operational matters at the station level.

Moreover, units for investigating crimes against women and children, combating robbery and dacoity, implementing court orders, and ensuring electronic attendance of suspects in courts were part of the investigation unit reforms.

A patrolling system is crucial for crime prevention, leading to the establishment of the new Dolphin Emergency Response Unit in Islamabad. This unit brought police response times down to 8 to 4 minutes. To address public issues, five new police stations and a division were also established during the year 2023.

In accordance with the government’s directives, Islamabad Capital Police conducted multiple operations against illegal resident foreigners, repatriating over 10,000 illegal residents to their home countries.

During 2023, the Islamabad Capital Police arrested 23,928 suspects involved in various crimes, apprehended 6,614 members of criminal gangs in financial cases, recovering stolen valuables worth Rs. 2.49 billion, including 568 cars and 1,106 motorcycles.

Over a year, 2,061 individuals involved in robbery and theft were arrested, recovering more than Rs. 295 million worth of cash and valuables, including 31 cars and 163 motorcycles.

Additionally, 1,947 individuals were arrested for illegal possession of weapons, confiscating 111 Kalashnikovs and rifles, 33 shotguns and carbines, 1,672 pistols, 128 knives, and 8,541 rounds of ammunition. Furthermore, 2,675 absconders and proclaimed offenders were brought under legal scrutiny. The establishment of specialized investigation units greatly assisted in effectively investigating serious crimes. Courts made rulings on 35 murder cases in 2023, sentencing offenders to death in 20 cases and life imprisonment in 15 cases. This number of judgments in such serious cases was unprecedented before.

Around 24,326 cases were registered in police stations across Islamabad in 2023, with the investigation department completing investigations on 20,148 cases, while 4,178 cases are still under proceedings.

Transparency in case investigations, maintaining merit, ensuring justice for criminals, and delivering justice to citizens are the primary goals of all these measures.

The police spokesperson said that Islamabad Capital Police is vigilant day and night in combating crime, with several officers and personnel demonstrating exceptional courage in the line of duty, earning them the title of martyrs and Ghazis by facing criminals’ bullets.

Combating crime is impossible without the cooperation of the citizens, so citizens are urged to collaborate with the police, a police spokesperson concluded.