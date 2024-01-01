Monday, January 01, 2024
500 litre adulterated milk wasted, fines imposed

Agencies
January 01, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -  The Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) has wasted about 500 liters of adulter­ated milk and imposed fines of Rs 150,000 over vi­olations in Dera Ismail Khan during the three-day special campaign against milk adulteration.

The campaign was launched following the direc­tions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food and FS&HFA Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmad had formed a special team at the district level. The team comprised representatives from FS&HFA, Dairy De­velopment and livestock department and district administration. The team conducted operations at different places at different times across the district and collected over 150 samples which were tested for both water and chemical adulteration with the help of a state-of-the-art mobile food testing labo­ratory. The chemical adulteration was not found in any of the collected milk samples, however, water adulteration was found in several samples.

