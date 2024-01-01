Monday, January 01, 2024
6,600 Afghan migrants repatriated

APP
January 01, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -   About 6,600 Afghan migrants were repatriated to their home country on Satur­day, an official of the Home and Tribal Affairs Depart­ment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said on Sunday.

Some 5,287 migrants were sent back from Pakh­tunkhwa, 129 from Islamabad, 1,150 from Punjab and 34 from Azad Kashmir, the official told the media.

Some 513 illegal Afghan migrants were sent to Af­ghanistan via Peshawar, Torkham Border, he added 

The official said a total of 268,552 Afghans had been deported so far from KP through Torkham, 3703 through Angoor Adda, and 698 through Khar­lachi border crossings.

According to the latest survey by the district ad­ministration and local police, there were 676 illegal Afghans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including 172 men, 141 women and 354 children.

About 38 families comprising 68 men, 60 women, and 144 children were living in Kurram district, and 35 families including 35 men, 32 women and 77 chil­dren in Khyber district.

Some 16 families consisting of 27 men, 22 wom­en and 38 children were residing at Ghazi, Haripur and Khanpur in Haripur district, and seven families including seven men, six women and 34 children at Dargai in Malakand district.

