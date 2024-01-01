61,000 heart patients treated at PIC in 2023

PESHAWAR - Over 61,000 heart patients, including 9,000 children, have been examined in the Out-Patient Department (OPD) of the Peshawar Institute of Cardi­ology (PIC) during the year 2023.

PIC Spokesman Rifat Anjum told the media persons on Sunday that more than 1,400 patients under­went cardiac surgeries, besides 11,000 angiography and angio­plasty procedures, including 450 children, during the year.

Similarly, she said, around 13,000 heart patients were brought to the emergency hospi­tal, while over 15,600 patients un­derwent angiography, angioplasty, heart operations and other treat­ment on health cards.

She disclosed that 21 TAVI (tran­scatheter aortic valve implanta­tion) surgeries of international standards were performed with­out chest surgery.

Rifat Anjum said not only the patients of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces but also of the neighbouring country of Afghani­stan were given the best medical facilities in the PIC.

About 4,000 Afghan patients were treated at the OPD during the year, while over 600 under­went angiography, angioplasty and heart surgeries, she added.