Monday, January 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

61,000 heart patients treated at PIC in 2023

APP
January 01, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Over 61,000 heart patients, including 9,000 children, have been examined in the Out-Patient Department (OPD) of the Peshawar Institute of Cardi­ology (PIC) during the year 2023.

PIC Spokesman Rifat Anjum told the media persons on Sunday that more than 1,400 patients under­went cardiac surgeries, besides 11,000 angiography and angio­plasty procedures, including 450 children, during the year.

Similarly, she said, around 13,000 heart patients were brought to the emergency hospi­tal, while over 15,600 patients un­derwent angiography, angioplasty, heart operations and other treat­ment on health cards.

She disclosed that 21 TAVI (tran­scatheter aortic valve implanta­tion) surgeries of international standards were performed with­out chest surgery.

Rifat Anjum said not only the patients of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces but also of the neighbouring country of Afghani­stan were given the best medical facilities in the PIC.

Rich tapestry of cultural diversity: KP at crossroad of civilisations

About 4,000 Afghan patients were treated at the OPD during the year, while over 600 under­went angiography, angioplasty and heart surgeries, she added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1704069034.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024