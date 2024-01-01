Appeals against nominations rejection start

ISLAMABAD - As the phase of acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by the Returning Officers is over, the process of filing appeals against the returning officers’ decisions for the upcoming general elections will commence today.
According to the election schedule, this process will continue until January 3.
“The scrutiny of nomination papers for candidates in the upcoming general elections across the country has been completed,” said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesman here yesterday.
The ECP has already appointed 24 appellate tribunals to handle the appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by returning officers.
The ECP deadline to file nominations had expired on December 24, with 28,626 candidates submitting their nominations for national and provincial assembly elections. It was followed by the process of scrutiny of nominations by election officials till December 30.
According to the schedule issued by the ECP, the appellate tribunals, headed by high court judges, are set to adjudicate appeals and deliver verdicts by January 10. The updated list of candidates is scheduled for publication on January 11, and candidates have until January 12 to withdraw their candidature.
The electoral symbols will be allotted on January 13 and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8.
According to the revised schedule for reserved seats of women and non-Muslims, last date for the scrutiny of the nomination papers is 13th of January while the last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning officer is 16th January.
The revised list of candidates for reserved seats will be published on 20th of January and candidates can withdraw their papers by January 22.
The final list of the contesting candidates will be released on 23rd of January.
Meanwhile, the ECP has established the Election Monitoring and Control Centers to register and address public complaints for general elections.
The centers have been established at provincial, divisional and district levels, extending beyond Islamabad, for swift resolution of public complaints.
According to the spokesperson of the ECP, trained personnel have been deployed in the Election Monitoring and Control Centers to swiftly address and resolve complaints.
The control rooms will maintain communication with relevant personnel and stakeholders, including preliminary findings, Returning Officers and District Returning Officers.
Individuals can register complaints related to the general elections with EMCC staff by emailing complaints to complaints@ecp.gov.pk or sending them via WhatsApp to 0327-5050610.
A helpline at 111-327-000 has also been established for the convenience of complainants, operating initially from 8am to 6pm.
Meanwhile, erstwhile chairman of PTI Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has announced challenging rejection of nomination papers of top party leaders in the Supreme Court.
While talking to a private TV channel, he slammed the ECP decisions on rejection of nominations papers of PTI top leaders ahead of the general elections.
At the same time Barrister Gohar admitted that the nomination papers of some candidates were rejected on a technical basis, however, mostly the PTI leaders faced rejection in the scrutiny process on Saturday. He also alleged that an individual who filed an objection to Sanam Javed’s nomination was even unaware of the details.