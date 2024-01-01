Appeals against nominations rejection start

ISLAMABAD - As the phase of accep­tance or rejection of nomination papers by the Returning Officers is over, the process of fil­ing appeals against the returning officers’ deci­sions for the upcoming general elections will commence today.

According to the elec­tion schedule, this pro­cess will continue until January 3.

“The scrutiny of nom­ination papers for can­didates in the upcoming general elections across the country has been completed,” said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokes­man here yesterday.

The ECP has already appointed 24 appellate tribunals to handle the appeals against the ac­ceptance or rejection of nomination papers by returning officers.

The ECP deadline to file nominations had ex­pired on December 24, with 28,626 candidates submitting their nomi­nations for national and provincial assembly elections. It was fol­lowed by the process of scrutiny of nominations by election officials till December 30.

According to the schedule issued by the ECP, the appellate tri­bunals, headed by high court judges, are set to adjudicate appeals and deliver verdicts by Janu­ary 10. The updated list of candidates is sched­uled for publication on January 11, and candi­dates have until January 12 to withdraw their candidature.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on Janu­ary 13 and polling for the general elections will be held on Febru­ary 8.

According to the re­vised schedule for re­served seats of women and non-Muslims, last date for the scrutiny of the nomination papers is 13th of January while the last date for filing of appeals against deci­sions of the Returning officer is 16th January.

The revised list of candidates for reserved seats will be published on 20th of January and candidates can withdraw their papers by January 22.

The final list of the contesting candidates will be released on 23rd of January.

Meanwhile, the ECP has estab­lished the Election Monitoring and Control Centers to register and address public complaints for general elections.

The centers have been es­tablished at provincial, divi­sional and district levels, ex­tending beyond Islamabad, for swift resolution of public com­plaints.

According to the spokesper­son of the ECP, trained person­nel have been deployed in the Election Monitoring and Con­trol Centers to swiftly address and resolve complaints.

The control rooms will main­tain communication with rel­evant personnel and stake­holders, including preliminary findings, Returning Officers and District Returning Officers.

Individuals can register com­plaints related to the gener­al elections with EMCC staff by emailing complaints to com­plaints@ecp.gov.pk or sending them via WhatsApp to 0327-5050610.

A helpline at 111-327-000 has also been established for the convenience of complain­ants, operating initially from 8am to 6pm.

Meanwhile, erstwhile chair­man of PTI Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has announced challeng­ing rejection of nomination pa­pers of top party leaders in the Supreme Court.

While talking to a private TV channel, he slammed the ECP decisions on rejection of nominations papers of PTI top leaders ahead of the general elections.

At the same time Barrister Gohar admitted that the nom­ination papers of some candi­dates were rejected on a tech­nical basis, however, mostly the PTI leaders faced rejec­tion in the scrutiny process on Saturday. He also alleged that an individual who filed an ob­jection to Sanam Javed’s nom­ination was even unaware of the details.