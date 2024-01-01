As new year starts, Pakistan will progress with vote power: Shehbaz

LAHORE - President PML-N and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, while greet­ing the nation with the start of year 2024, has said this year is not just a marker of time but a promise of a journey towards a prosperous future, a chance to redefine our destiny col­lectively. “As we stand on the thresh­old of a brand new year, our hearts are filled with hope, anticipation, and a shared vision for a Pakistan that not only dreams but soars to the stars,” he said in his message yesterday as Pakistan entered the year 2024.

He said that in the upcoming Feb­ruary 8th general elections, the masses vote holds the power to script a new chapter in our nation’s story. “This is not merely a politi­cal event; it is a call to revolution, a clarion call to reclaim our des­tiny through the strength of your voice and the power of your vote.” Shehbaz said that in the face of so­cioeconomic challenges that have tested our resilience, he urged the masses to stay strong, united, and resolute. “The principles espoused by our founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah – Unity, Faith, Discipline – are not just words but guiding beacons for us all.

Let them be the pillars on which we build our collective future.” “Un­der the dynamic leadership of our esteemed Quaid, Nawaz Sharif, we are not just a political party; we are a movement, a force for great ac­complishments. Your unwavering support and resilience in the face of adversities because of the PTI gov­ernment have not gone unnoticed. We commend your bravery; we ac­knowledge your sacrifices,” he said.

The PML-N president said that the pages of history reveal our nation’s ability to rise from the ashes, to turn crises into opportunities. This New Year, let’s reject the divisive narra­tives and embrace the spirit of uni­ty. Let’s celebrate the diversity that makes us strong and the faith that binds us together.

“We stand with you. The trials and tribulations of the past have only strengthened our resolve to create a better future. Together, hand in hand, let’s move beyond mere sur­vival and aim for prosperity,” he said.

He also said that in this new year, let our collective resolve extend be­yond our borders, embracing the spirit of global unity. As we aspire for a brighter future for Pakistan, let us not forget our brothers and sisters in Palestine and Kashmir who con­tinue to endure unimaginable suffer­ings. The struggles faced by Palestin­ians and Kashmiris are not isolated; they echo a universal call for justice, freedom, and human rights. “PML-N stands in unwavering solidarity with these oppressed communities, con­demning the injustices inflicted upon them by Israel and India. We call for an end to the brutal genocides and an earnest pursuit of lasting peace in these troubled regions,” Shehbaz said. He also said in our quest for a prosperous Pakistan, let us champion the rights and dignity of all humanity, standing as a beacon of hope and jus­tice not only for our own nation but for those across the globe who yearn for freedom.