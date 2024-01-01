Monday, January 01, 2024
Ashrafi calls for accountability of May 9 culprits

Our Staff Reporter
January 01, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Prime Minister’s Special Representative and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi demanded punishment for those involved in attacks on the state and military installations on May 9. Addressing the media at the Lahore Press Club on Sunday, Ashrafi announced a ban on New Year celebrations in solidarity with Palestinians, urging citizens to support them financially instead of fireworks. Expressing concern about the justice system, he appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to address issues faced by the lower-income population and emphasized the need for a just legal system and the improvement of the Zakat system to combat poverty effectively. Highlighting the importance of righteous caliphate (Khilafat e Rashida), he stressed the principles of justice, equal treatment for all, and protection of non- Muslims’ rights. Ashrafi commended efforts to enhance security for the Christian community during Christmas. Addressing contemporary challenges, he called for legal action against triple talaq (divorce) issuers, combating obscenity’s role in divorces, and countering fake news damaging homes.

Our Staff Reporter

