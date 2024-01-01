Atta Tarar lambasts Bilawal for contesting election from Lahore

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar, who is vying against PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the NA-127 Lahore con­stituency, took the opportunity on Sunday to cri­tique his opponent, highlighting what he claimed to be the PPP’s decades-long record of mismanage­ment in Sindh. Speaking at a workers’ convention in Lahore, Tarar asserted that the PPP had failed to execute any significant projects in Karachi, the very city Bilawal had left to contest the general elections in Lahore. Tarar accused Bilawal’s party of disrupt­ing peace in Karachi, citing instances of bodies be­ing discovered in sacks, and credited Nawaz Sharif with restoring stability to the city.

Expressing disbelief at Bilawal’s decision to con­test from Lahore, Tarar questioned the audacity of such a move. He emphasized that Lahore had been Nawaz Sharif’s stronghold in the past and remains so today. According to Tarar, the people of Lahore have consistently supported Nawaz Sharif, propel­ling the PML-N to power on numerous occasions.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to commence his election campaign in Lahore’s NA-127 this week, following the ap­proval of his nomination papers.

Sources within the PPP said that Bilawal will en­gage in consultations with local party leaders to strategize for the upcoming elections in Lahore.