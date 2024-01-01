The Baloch Long March contin­ues to unfold in the capital city of Islamabad. The participants, pre­dominantly Baloch activists, have been marching to raise awareness about their grievances and con­cerns, aiming to draw attention to the socio-economic and political is­sues faced by the Baloch people.

The Long March has garnered significant attention from both local and international media, shedding light on the demands of the Baloch community. Their calls for justice, human rights, and greater autonomy have res­onated with various segments of society. However, the Long March has not been without challenges. Reports indicate that there have been instances of clashes with law enforcement, leading to con­cerns about the safety and well-being of the participants.

Authorities are closely monitor­ing the situation to ensure that the protests remain peaceful.

BABA ALIBAKHSH,

Kech.