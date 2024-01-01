The Baloch Long March continues to unfold in the capital city of Islamabad. The participants, predominantly Baloch activists, have been marching to raise awareness about their grievances and concerns, aiming to draw attention to the socio-economic and political issues faced by the Baloch people.
The Long March has garnered significant attention from both local and international media, shedding light on the demands of the Baloch community. Their calls for justice, human rights, and greater autonomy have resonated with various segments of society. However, the Long March has not been without challenges. Reports indicate that there have been instances of clashes with law enforcement, leading to concerns about the safety and well-being of the participants.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that the protests remain peaceful.
BABA ALIBAKHSH,
Kech.