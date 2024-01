Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday convened the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting on Jan 3 to discuss the election strategy.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will preside over the meeting at Bilawal House, Lahore. The CEC will discuss the overall political situation in the country. The meeting would be attended by the senior leadership of PPP.

Discussion will also be held on the PPP manifesto and election campaign for the Feb 8 polls.