Body of young man found floating in Dadu Canal

SUKKUR - Body of a young man, who had been missing from his home for a week, was found floating in Dadu Canal near Naudero. Some villagers spotted the body in the canal and informed the area’s police, who retrieved it and identified it as that of Sagar Kumar, resident of Jacobabad district. Police officials informed the victim’s family, who along with their relatives, came to Naudero to collect the body. The bereaved family told journalists that Sagar had left home in anger over some domestic issues six days ago. “We have been looking for him since in Jacobabad,” they said. The family demanded a thorough investigation into Sagar’s death and said the exact cause of his death should be ascertained.