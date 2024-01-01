Monday, January 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Body of young man found floating in Dadu Canal

Agencies
January 01, 2024
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - Body of a young man, who had been missing from his home for a week, was found floating in Dadu Canal near Naudero. Some villagers spotted the body in the canal and informed the area’s police, who retrieved it and identified it as that of Sagar Kumar, resident of Jacobabad district. Police officials informed the victim’s family, who along with their relatives, came to Naudero to collect the body. The bereaved family told journalists that Sagar had left home in anger over some domestic issues six days ago. “We have been looking for him since in Jacobabad,” they said. The family demanded a thorough investigation into Sagar’s death and said the exact cause of his death should be ascertained.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1704006803.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024