CBS, DPS, FFC, Descon, Netsol advance in Challenge Cup

LAHORE - Descon, Netsol, DPS, FFC and CBS won the round matches in the 5th Corporate Chal­lenge Cup played here at various venues. At Model Town Green Cricket Ground, CBS defeated Service team. Batting first, Service scored 207 runs, thanks to Mohsin Khan’s 106 runs in 20 overs. CBS team achieved the tar­get in the 17th over, thanks to Rana Ayan Ali’s 95 and M Naeem’s 62. At the same venue, Descon outplayed CBS team. Batting first, CBS scored 136 runs in 16 overs while Descon achieved the target in the 19th over. In the match between DPS and Nestsol, DPS scored 179 runs in 20 overs while Netsol successfully chased the target in the 19th over. In another match, DPS de­feated UB Sports. Playing first, DPS scored 202 runs in 20 overs, thanks to Ali Arham’s 126 runs while in reply, UB Sports could score 160 runs. At Valencia Cricket Ground, FFC routed UB Sports. Batting first, UB Sports scored 167 runs in 20 overs. In reply, FFC team chased the target success­fully in the 19th over.