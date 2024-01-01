Monday, January 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

China’s electronic information manufacturing industry continues recovery

China’s electronic information manufacturing industry continues recovery
Agencies
January 01, 2024
Business

BEIJING- China’s electronic information manufacturing sector experienced a solid recovery in the first 11 months of this year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology revealed. According to the ministry, the industrial added-value of large companies in the sector rose 2.6 percent year on year in the period, a rate that was 0.9 percentage points faster than the first 10 months of the year. During the same period, the combined operating revenue of the sector’s major firms was 13.5 trillion yuan (about 1.9 trillion dollars), a 1.8 percent decrease year on year. The decline has narrowed by 1.1 percentage points over the first 10 months of the year, the ministry said.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1704006803.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024