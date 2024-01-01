China’s used vehicle sales up 14.65pc in first 11 months

BEIJING-Sales of used vehicles in China increased 14.65 percent year on year in the first 11 months of 2023, data from the China Automobile Dealers Association shows. More than 16.75 million second-hand vehicles were sold over the period, with a total transaction value of 1.07 trillion yuan (approximately 151 billion US dollars). Sales of used passenger vehicles increased 14.51pc over the same period, while sales of used commercial vehicles increased 9.75pc. In November, the used vehicle sales reached 1.65 million units, gaining 2.64pc month on month and 29.18pc year on year. The total transaction value of these sales was around 107 billion yuan, according to the association.

CHINA’S MOBILE PHONE

SHIPMENTS UP 34.3PC

The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) has revealed that mobile phone shipments in China increased 34.3 percent year on year to over 31.21 million units in November. 5G mobile phones accounted for the majority of the November shipments, totaling 27.09 million units, marking a 51.2 percent year-on-year expansion, according to CAICT, a research institution under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. In November, domestic brands maintained their dominance in China’s mobile phone industry, with shipments increasing 26.5 percent year on year to 25.44 million units.