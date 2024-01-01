Monday, January 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Chinese-brand passenger car sales up 23.8pc in first 11 months

Chinese-brand passenger car sales up 23.8pc in first 11 months
Agencies
January 01, 2024
Business

BEIJING - Chinese-brand passenger car sales jumped 23.8 percent year on year in the first 11 months of this year to 12.98 million units, industry data showed. The market share of such vehicles hit 55.8 percent during the period, 6.6 percentage points higher than the same period of 2022, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. In November alone, about 1.56 million domestic-brand passenger vehicles were sold in China, soaring 37.9 percent year on year. These sales accounted for 59.7 percent of the country’s total passenger vehicle sales last month, up 5.4 percentage points compared with a year earlier.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1704006803.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024