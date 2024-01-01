‘Chinese language learning brings job opportunities to Pakistani youth’

ISLAMABAD - Chinese lan­guage learning brings job oppor­tunities to Pakistani youth, said Dr Tahir Mumtaz Awan, Director of the China Study Centre at COM­SATS University at the 2023 CPEC and People-to-People Exchange Forum.

China is Pakistan’s largest trad­ing partner. Proficiency in Chinese can open up job opportunities, es­pecially in sectors related to trade, technology, and infrastructure.

According to Dr Tahir Mumtaz Awan, China is becoming an in­creasingly popular destination for Pakistani students pursuing high­er education.

As Pakistan’s youth population represents a significant propor­tion of the country’s workforce, in­vesting in their skills development through language learning is cru­cial for national development.

Learning Chinese can promote cultural understanding and ex­change between the people of Chi­na and Pakistan, fostering strong­er people-to-people ties.

Efforts are being made in Paki­stan for Chinese learning, includ­ing establishing China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Insti­tutes and the CPEC Consortium of Universities,” he added, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

The Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi has been committed to promoting peo­ple-to-people and cultural ex­changes between China and Paki­stan.

It has implemented the 2+2 joint training programme for under­graduate Chinese language majors with Sichuan Normal University, co-built a Chinese language prac­tice base with the Karachi Branch of the Bank of China, and set up the first Chinese language teach­ing centre under CPEC in the Thar Block-1 Integrated Mine-Power Project undertaken by Shanghai Electric, providing language sup­port for the construction of CPEC.

“With their excellent language skills, the outstanding students trained by the Confucius Institute hold important positions in our bank, effectively communicating with Chinese employees and cus­tomers. They become an impor­tant link of cultural exchanges be­tween China and Pakistan, creating a more harmonious and inclusive environment for the development of our bank,” said Yin Xiaohu, Dep­uty CEO of Bank of China, Karachi Branch on the occasion.

The forum, organised by the Confucius Institute at the Univer­sity of Karachi and co-organised by Confucius Institutes at Faisal­abad Agricultural University, Uni­versity of the Punjab, University of Sargodha, Confucius Institute in Islamabad, Confucius Classroom at Cadet College, and Millennium Confucius Classroom, brought to­gether 130 business leaders, cul­tural figures, scholars, and stu­dents from China and Pakistan.