LONDON - Chris Harrison now says his time working on the “Bachelor” franchise was both a “blessing and a curse.” During a recent episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast, which is hosted by “The Bachelorette” alum Jason Tartick, Harrison touched on what it was like to be involved with the franchise. “I still look at this as a blessing in my life. It was hard at first, obviously, it wasn’t immediate where I felt great about everything because what I went through was tumultuous,” Harrison said.