Monday, January 01, 2024
Citizens say goodbye to year 2023 by sprinkling rose petals in Indus River

APP
January 01, 2024
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - People of Hyderabad said goodbye to the year 2023 by sprinkling rose petals in the Indus River with the hope that the new year brings happiness to the entire country, particularly to Sindh According to details, a large number of poets, writers and intellectuals belonging to Hyderabad, Jamshoro and other cities of Sindh arrived at Kotri Barrage where they said goodbye to the last sunset of 2023 by sprinkling rose petals in Indus water. They Prayed to Almighty that the new year would prove the year of prosperity, peace and development.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1704006803.jpg

