CM inaugurates new Emergency Block at Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, along with Federal Minister Gohar Ejaz, inaugurated the new Emergency Block at Jinnah Hospital, comprising 150 beds, on the last day of the year 2023. The CM visited the new emergency and reviewed provision of latest medical facilities. Mohsin Naqvi also inaugurated the medical and surgical emergency after their upgradation. He inspected the ICU and appreciated the steps being taken for the provision of latest beds. The CM lauded the treatment facilities being provided in the new emergency, adding that state of the art emergency block consists of 150 beds. Excellent treatment facilities have been provided to the patients in the new emergency. CM commended Federal Minister Gohar Ejaz, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W, administration of Jinnah Hospital and the whole team. He congratulated the whole team on working day and night for the completion of this project. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the new air condition plant. It was informed during the briefing that for the first time anti-bacterial paint was used so as to make the emergency block infection-free. For the first time, infection-free tiles have been installed in the operation theatres of the emergency block. Later talking to media men, the CM apprised that five big hospitals of Punjab after their upgradation will be opened in next four to five days. Emergency of Children Hospital Multan, Nishtar-II, PIC Lahore and Mayo Hospital are being functional. DG Khan Cardiology Hospital was an old project which has approximately being completed after carrying out day and night hard work. Indus Hospital is being donated to the Punjab government in order to make it a cancer hospital. The Indus Hospital being donated to the Punjab government and it would cost around Rs 60 to 70 billion. Mohsin Naqvi said that hopefully, the matters regarding the cancer hospital are in the last stages and will be settled soon. He appreciated the nobel gesture of Indus Hospital management for handing over a big hospital to the Punjab government. “We want to run the arrangements of the cancer hospital in collaboration with the Indus Hospital. Indus Hospital is going to become the first complete cancer hospital of Punjab which will carry a great burden of patients. Excellent and complete free treatment will be provided in the cancer hospital. So far, no cancer hospital is under the management of the Punjab government.

CM said that Federal Minister Gohar Ejaz, Health Department, administration of Jinnah Hospital, his team and other all concerned persons deserve congratulations. Federal Minister Gohar Ejaz holds a deep liking for the Jinnah Hospital as he selflessly devoted many years of his life for the Jinnah Hospital. Gohar Ejaz also provides free food in the big hospitals of Punjab and is also nicely running the dialysis centre and Allah Almighty will reward him for his nobel deeds. He informed that further mega projects after their completion will be opened in coming few days.