CTD arrests murderer of police official with arms

KARACHI - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Investigation arrested murderer of a police official and recovered weapons from his possession. According to CTD officials, the detainee had killed ASI Muhammad Asif in Sharafi Goth over personal grudge in December 2023 and was also involved in firing on SSP Singhar Malik in Shah Latif police station jurisdiction in 2021. The nabbed accused Kashif was also involved in injuring three people including a girl during 2023. The CTD officials said that the accused was involved in murder, attempt murder and further investigations were underway.