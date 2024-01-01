Monday, January 01, 2024
Deadlock persists between MQM-P, PML-N over seat adjustment

Agencies
January 01, 2024
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Following the meeting between Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) provincial committees, deadlock persisted between both sides over seat adjustment in Karachi, sources said on Sunday.
According to sources, PML-N demanded MQM-P to withdraw Mustafa Kamal from NA 242 Baldia against the party president and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif whereas they will support MQM-P on provincial seat. However, the MQM-P delegation refused and asked PML-N to support Mustafa Kamal as he is a strong candidate from NA 242, source said.

