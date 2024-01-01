Drug smuggling attempts thwarted at Lahore, Faisalabad Airports

LAHORE - Airport Security Force (ASF) officials successfully intercepted attempts to smuggle a substantial quantity of heroin at Allama Iqbal Airport in Lahore and Faisalabad Airport. In the first incident, Akash Masih and his wife Ani Akash, bound for Doha, Qatar, were flagged during routine screening due to suspicious luggage. According to ASF sources on Sunday said that ASF personnel discovered 2.490 kg of ice heroin concealed in two separate packets of 1.250 kg each. The heroin was meticulously hidden in secret compartments within the bags. The ASF spokesperson commended the professional handling of the situation, leading to the thwarting of the smuggling attempt.