ECP wants Pemra to take action against channels violating election code of conduct

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wrote a letter to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Monday demanding action against media channels violating the code of conduct for the upcoming polls.

The ECP mentioned that airing polls is “explicitly prohibited under Clause 12 of ECP’s Code of Conduct for National Media therefore Pemra should follow this practice to the letter.

According to the clause, any media person on print, electronic and social media “shall not obstruct the election process and must display their accreditation cards provided by the Election Commission”.

The letter claimed that certain media outlets were airing poll surveys, which is "explicitly prohibited under Clause 12 of ECP's Code of Conduct for National Media."

According to the ECP, the clause underlines that surveys and polls should not be conducted at polling places or constituents by print or social media.

The election watchdog said, "Such activities have the potential to influence voters' free choice and may disrupt the electoral process."

It therefore directed Pemra to strictly adhere to Clause 12 of the ECP's Code of Conduct for National Media and take ‘prompt and immediate action’ against electronic media networks.

“A compliance report in this regard shall also be shared with this office as soon as possible for placing before the Election Commission,” the letter added.