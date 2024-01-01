Election tribunal refuses to hear appeal of PTI's Firdous Naqvi

An election tribunal comprising Justice Arshad Hussain has refused to hear the appeal of PTI's Firdous Shamim Naqvi against rejection of his nomination papers.

After his refusal, the appeal will now be heard by a bench comprising Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio.

It may be recalled that Naqvi's nomination papers were rejected from the National Assembly constituency NA-236.

Meanwhile, the tribunal comprising Justice Tunio issued notice to the Election Commission (ECP) and the Returning Officer for January 4 on the appeal of Mazhar Junejo against rejection of his nomination papers in Sindh Assembly constituency PS-86 as an independent candidate.