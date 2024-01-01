Enhancing women’s access to finance stressed

LAHORE - Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Sunday stressed the need of enhancing women’s access to finance and providing credit to women-led small and medium-sized enterprises for strengthening the economy besides creating ample job opportunities in Pakistan. Speaking as a keynote speaker at a seminar on “ Better Access of Women to Micro Credit” organised under the aegis of Gold Ring Economic Forum, a strategic think-tank, he added that inclusive, resilient and sustainable development cannot be achieved if women do not have equal economic opportunities and benefits. Meher Kashif said it’s the need of the hour that Pakistan’s current financing ecosystem must improve women’s access to much-needed finance and empower them to boost their livelihoods while contributing significantly to the economy. There are many women entrepreneurs in Pakistan, but they remain unrecognized, being small and informal in nature and lacking the incentives to register their businesses formally or to grow, he observed. “Our policies must recognise the importance of women entrepreneurship and create an enabling environment that increases women’s participation in the formal economy and gives them more opportunities to grow their businesses.