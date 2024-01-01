Faisalabad: Dolphin force arrested 437 POs in 2023

FAISALABAD - The Dolphin force arrested 3497 criminals including 437 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad dur­ing 2023. Police Spokes­man Muhammad Nawaz said here on Sunday that the Dolphin force arrested 865 history-sheeters and 437 POs in addition to nab­bing 303 kite-sellers and 72 shopkeepers on the charge of illegal decanting of gas during the year.

He said that the Dolphin force also nabbed 754 il­licit weapon-holders and 626 drug-traffickers and recovered heavy quantity of drugs. The force also arrest­ed 512 dacoits and robbers and recovered looted items including golden jewellery, cash, mobile phones, etc. from them. The force also checked 335,235 suspected criminals, 27,0581 motor­cycles and 66,113 vehicles during this period, he said and added that the force also reunited 23 missing children with their families in addition to helping 5,993 people in time of need.

FIVE FACTORIES FINED FOR ECOCIDE

The Environment Protection Department has imposed a fine of Rs.1.5 million on five factories on the charges of violating the law and pollut­ing the environment in dif­ferent parts of Faisalabad. Deputy Director Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Sun­day that environment teams checked various factories and mills and found five of them on Satiana Road, Ja­ranala-Khurarianwala Road, Jaranwala Road and Nisha­tabad-Jhumra Road involved in burning prohibited materi­als and polluting the environ­ment. Therefore, the teams imposed a fine of Rs.300,000 each on four factories situ­ated at Jaranwala Road and Jaranwala-Khurarianwala Road whereas the owner of a textile unit situated at Nishatabad-Jhumra Road was fined Rs.200,000 and the textile unit situated at Satiana Road Rs100,000, he added.