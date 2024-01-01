Monday, January 01, 2024
Fakhar Zaman exudes confidence in Babar Azam's comeback

Azhar Khan
10:29 PM | January 01, 2024
Sports

Top-order batter Fakhar Zaman has thrown his unequivocal support behind the beleaguered middle-order star Babar Azam

Throughout the year 2023, Babar Azam faced a challenging period, particularly in Test cricket, participating in five matches and amassing a mere 204 runs at a disheartening average of 22.66. His highest score during this period was 41, and he failed to secure a single half-century in the longest format. 

Despite Babar’s dip in form, Fakhar is optimistic about a resurgence, expressing his faith in the talented player's abilities. Ahead of the last Test against Australia, slated to commence on January 3, 2024, the batter said, “Babar Azam is a world-class player, but good and bad times come to every player. I am hopeful that he will make a comeback in the next match.” 

Furthermore, Fakhar conveyed his willingness to adapt to any role for the team, saying, “I am training for the upcoming series, and I am ready to play at any position as per the plan of the team management. Test cricket is the real cricket, and I am ready to play in any format for the Pakistan team as I can play at the highest level for the next eight to ten years.” 

Bilawal convenes CEC meeting on Jan 3

In addition to supporting Babar Azam, Fakhar endorsed the newly appointed T20I captain, Shaheen Afridi. Drawing from their experience together at Lahore Qalandars in the PSL, he acknowledged the difference between captaincy in PSL and international cricket but expressed confidence in Shaheen’s leadership abilities, concluding, “Shaheen Afridi has the ability to lead the team.” 

Currently participating in Pakistan’s training camp for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand starting on January 12, 2024, Fakhar Zaman remains committed to contributing dynamically to the team's success.

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

