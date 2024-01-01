Fazl demands postponement of elections citing 'security concerns'

Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday demanded the postponement of elections by citing security concerns.

He said, "The deteriorating situation of the country is regrettable and the JUI-F is currently the target of terrorists so we don't think fair elections can be held hence, ECP should consider our request.”

The JUI chief further said the candidates of the PPP also mentioned that they could not contest the elections because of the weather and law and order. This, he said, might lead to rigging on a massive scale.



On political alliance front, JUI-F chief said there would be seat adjustment wherever necessary.

Talking about the rejection of candidatures, he said not only PTI candidates but members of other parties also also faced rejection of their nomination papers.