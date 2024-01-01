Monday, January 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Fazl demands postponement of elections citing 'security concerns'

Fazl demands postponement of elections citing 'security concerns'
Web Desk
10:33 PM | January 01, 2024
National

Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday demanded the postponement of elections by citing security concerns.

He said, "The deteriorating situation of the country is regrettable and the JUI-F is currently the target of terrorists so we don't think fair elections can be held hence, ECP should consider our request.”

The JUI chief further said the candidates of the PPP also mentioned that they could not contest the elections because of the weather and law and order. This, he said, might lead to rigging on a massive scale.

On political alliance front, JUI-F chief said there would be seat adjustment wherever necessary.

Talking about the rejection of candidatures, he said not only PTI candidates but members of other parties also also faced rejection of their nomination papers.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1704085048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024