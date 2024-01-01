FBR achieves historic milestone: Records Rs1021 billion collection in december 2023

Federal Board of Revenue has created history by collecting 1021 Billion rupees during December 2023.

According to a press release, the target for the first six months of the current financial year was also surpassed.

The target for the first six months was 4425 billion, which was surpassed by 43 billion and recorded a collection of 4468 billion rupees.

FBR in the corresponding six months of the previous year collected 3428 billion rupees, thus registering an increase of more than 1 trillion rupees.