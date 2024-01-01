Monday, January 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FBR achieves historic milestone: Records Rs1021 billion collection in december 2023

FBR achieves historic milestone: Records Rs1021 billion collection in december 2023
Web Desk
10:16 AM | January 01, 2024
Business

Federal Board of Revenue has created history by collecting 1021 Billion rupees during December 2023.

According to a press release, the target for the first six months of the current financial year was also surpassed.

The target for the first six months was 4425 billion, which was surpassed by 43 billion and recorded a collection of 4468 billion rupees.

FBR in the corresponding six months of the previous year collected 3428 billion rupees, thus registering an increase of more than 1 trillion rupees.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1704085048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024