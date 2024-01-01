FBR collects over Rs1tr gross revenue in a single month

ISLAMABAD - For the first time in the country’s history, the Federal Board of Reve­nue (FBR) has collected Rs.1021 bil­lion in a single month (Dec 2023).

Revenue collection for the month of December as well as for the first six months of the current financial year 2023-24 were also surpassed the targets, said Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in a statement here.

“Federal Board of Revenue cre­ates history by collecting Rs.1021 billion in December, 2023 and after adjusting refunds of Rs.38 billion issued during the month, reached net collection of Rs.984 billion,” said the FBR.

It further said that target for the first six months was Rs.4425 bil­lion (as agreed with IMF), which was surpassed by Rs 43 billion and recorded collection of Rs.4468 bil­lion. FBR in the corresponding six months of the previous year collect­ed Rs.3428 billion, thus registering an increase of more than Rs 1 tril­lion. This is despite the fact that re­funds of Rs.230 billion have been is­sued against Rs.177 billion issued during the corresponding period of the previous year and continuous import compression.

Contraction in imports continues to impede revenues collected at the import stage. In the past the reve­nue mix at the import stage and do­mestic taxes used to be 50:50. This has now changed to 36:64 and FBR has absorbed the entire impact of import compression through rais­ing more revenues domestically, the statement said. The ratio of di­rect and indirect taxes has also al­tered and the share of Direct Taxes has increased to 49% for the first 6 months. However, in December alone the share of Direct taxes was recorded at 59%. This share also registered an increase of 41% in the first 6 months as compared to the corresponding period of previ­ous year. Again, within Direct Taxes, FBR during the past two years, has reduced the share of withholding taxes from 70% to 55-58%. Howev­er, during December 2023, share of withholding taxes has been record­ed as low as 40%.

It would not be out of place to mention, that, FBR collected 1 tril­lion as annual collection back in 2007-08. It took 50 years to achieve this milestone. In a span of only 15 years, this feat has been accom­plished in a single month; through untiring efforts, sheer dedication and hardwork of field formations and top brass of FBR.