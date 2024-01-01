FC Balochistan Reports Successful Crackdown on Smuggling Across the Province in 2023

FC Balochistan and Collaborating Agencies Launch Successful Anti-Smuggling Operations in 2023.

In a concerted effort to combat smuggling across the province, FC Balochistan, in coordination with various concerned agencies, executed effective operations throughout the year 2023. Numerous smuggling attempts were thwarted, resulting in the confiscation of substantial quantities of sugar, Urea fertilizer, wheat, and other commodities.

The operations, spanning various areas of the province, led to the seizure of 3437 metric tons of sugar, 2441 metric tons of Urea fertilizer, 71,690 liters of diesel, 1378 metric tons of wheat, and 324 metric tons of betel. FC Balochistan conducted these operations in Zhob, Pashin, Mastung, Nushki, Chaman, Dera Allah Yar, and Pak-Afghan border regions.

Acknowledging the persistent challenge posed by smugglers and those with vested interests, FC Balochistan reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating such elements. The security forces expressed determination to utilize all available resources to provide relief to the general public, who have been adversely affected by the escalating inflation attributed to smuggling activities.