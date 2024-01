Fulham came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday in a London derby and 20th-week game of the English Premier League.

Arsenal broke the deadlock with a close-range finish from Bukayo Saka in the fifth minute, but Fulham leveled the game with Raul Jimenez in minute 29 at Craven Cottage.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid fired a right-footed shot in the 59th minute and the game ended 2-1 in London.

With this result, Arsenal are fourth with 40 points, while Fulham are 13th with 24.