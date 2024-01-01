GB faces a flood of substandard edible items, including cook­ing oil, flour, biscuits, chips, and other products harmful to health. The fake goods are causing seri­ous diseases like heart attacks, high blood pressure, and diabetes, even claiming the lives of children in the case of injurious chips. No­tably, plastic eggs were once im­ported from China, emphasising the severity of the situation.

Unfortunately, the GB adminis­tration has yet to take notice of this grave situation. Immediate and aggressive steps are essen­tial to address and stop the influx of harmful products. Fake med­icines are also flooding the GB market, being sold at high prices. The health and district adminis­tration must take prompt action to curb this health hazard.

SHAKIR H. SHAMIM,

Islamabad.