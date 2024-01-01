GB faces a flood of substandard edible items, including cooking oil, flour, biscuits, chips, and other products harmful to health. The fake goods are causing serious diseases like heart attacks, high blood pressure, and diabetes, even claiming the lives of children in the case of injurious chips. Notably, plastic eggs were once imported from China, emphasising the severity of the situation.
Unfortunately, the GB administration has yet to take notice of this grave situation. Immediate and aggressive steps are essential to address and stop the influx of harmful products. Fake medicines are also flooding the GB market, being sold at high prices. The health and district administration must take prompt action to curb this health hazard.
SHAKIR H. SHAMIM,
Islamabad.