Monday, January 01, 2024
HRCP appalled at volatile situation ahead of elections

Web Desk
10:36 PM | January 01, 2024
Human Rights Commission of Pakistan co-chair Munizae Jahangir says the caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should ensure transparent elections.

At a press conference, Jahangir, flanked by Farhatullah Babar, said election environment was being vitiated and the government coming to power (in such circumstances) would have no credibility.

She said transparency was the cornerstone of a credible election. The state of human rights in the country was alarming, she said, as a party had been deliberated damaged.

Farhatullah Babar said rigging was under way; those submitting nomination papers were being arrested. People would lose trust in such an election, he said while predicting chaos in the days to come.

